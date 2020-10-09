Clear
St. Charles' Place to address senior housing needs

The 38 unit complex made possible by Catholic Charities held a blessing ceremony Thursday.

Oct 9, 2020
Updated: Oct 9, 2020 9:11 AM
Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new senior living apartment complex has opened in St. Joseph. St. Charles’ place holds 38 units and the Kansas City-St. Joseph Catholic Diocese hopes it will address the need for senior housing in the community.

Karen Noel, the CEO of Catholic Charities, said St. Charles’ Place has been a project in the works for a while.

"It has taken 5 years to get to this point," Noel said. 

The work at the senior housing complex is nearly complete, and soon-to-be residents are ready to settle in.

Diocese bishop, James Johnston came to a blessing ceremony held to celebrate the new project, he addressed the need for this type of housing.  

"One of the great needs that we have today is affordable housing especially for so many of our senior citizens," He said. "Many of our seniors don’t have the resources to have safe, clean affordable housing in a secure environment."

Bishop Johnston called the project a fruitful endeavor, drawing from the location’s history

"It used to be an apple orchard and it’s also on Pear St.," He said. "It’s going to bear fruit in the future with so many of our seniors residing here living their lives."

Noel said her organization is proud to offer something both affordable and accommodating for people to call home.

"Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph really is a big part of this community and wants to play a part in helping everyone here to thrive." Johnston said. 

The apartment complex has many open units available. Those interested can call (816) 298 4673 for more information.

A warm Thursday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Friday looks to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
