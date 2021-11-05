St. Francis Xavier Catholic School experiencing Covid surge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Francis Xavier Catholic School is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases and it's being addressed by principal Darin Pollard.

We spoke with Pollard by phone on Thursday, and he assured us the school is following a combination of the CDC and DESE guidelines regarding quarantine and sanitation procedures.

He also added he is a strong supporter of children getting the newly FDA approved vaccine, but realizes each parent needs to make the decision that's best for their family.

His statement yesterday comes after James Johnston, Bishop of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese recently wrote a letter to parents of Catholic school children.

In part it says, "I am not requiring the vaccine for anyone in our diocese, but I encourage you to prayerfully consider vaccination for your children. our schools will respect your decision in this matter, whatever that might be."

Johnston also reminds parishioners it is morally permissible for them and their children to receive the pediatric vaccine and that it can be seen as an expression of charitable love for oneself and one's neighbor.