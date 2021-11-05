Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School experiencing Covid surge

We spoke with principal Darin Pollard by phone on Thursday, and he assured us the school is following a combination of the CDC and DESE guidelines regarding quarantine and sanitation procedures.

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 9:39 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Francis Xavier Catholic School is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases and it's being addressed by principal Darin Pollard.

We spoke with Pollard by phone on Thursday, and he assured us the school is following a combination of the CDC and DESE guidelines regarding quarantine and sanitation procedures.

He also added he is a strong supporter of children getting the newly FDA approved vaccine, but realizes each parent needs to make the decision that's best for their family.

His statement yesterday comes after James Johnston, Bishop of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese recently wrote a letter to parents of Catholic school children.

In part it says, "I am not requiring the vaccine for anyone in our diocese, but I encourage you to prayerfully consider vaccination for your children. our schools will respect your decision in this matter, whatever that might be."

Johnston also reminds parishioners it is morally permissible for them and their children to receive the pediatric vaccine and that it can be seen as an expression of charitable love for oneself and one's neighbor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Atchison
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with a breezy wind from the south. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up trend will continue this weekend with highs making a run for the 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool down into the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories