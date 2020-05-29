St. Jo Frontier Casino announces plans to reopen

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Jo Frontier Casino, a property of Affinity Gaming, announced Friday that it will reopen on June 1, 2020 at 12PM.

Affinity Gaming said in a press release that there will be increased safety and sanitation policies to ensure the safety and health of both guests and employees.

Seating will be configured to allow for appropriate social distancing, the casino will close nightly for a deep cleaning and sanitation, and the casino will provide ample hand sanitizer and disinfectant throughout the property.

Employees will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the property and will also be required to wear face masks.

The casino will reserve their first hour of operation for guests that are 50 and older to provide them with easy access, less waiting, better slot machine availability, and a fresh facility after the nightly deep cleaning of the property.

“We are very excited to reopen our doors and welcome back our community,” said Michael Tamburelli, VP & General Manager for St. Jo Frontier Casino.

CLICK HERE for more information on the reopening policies.