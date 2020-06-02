St. Jo Frontier Casino reopens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Those feeling lucky might have headed to the St. Jo Frontier Casino Monday.

The local boat was one of the 13 Missouri casinos that have been closed since mid-March.

The casino opened up the slot machines Monday at noon, but table games are still closed for another two weeks.

Over the last two and a half months, 150 people have been out of work while the casino was closed back to work lots to do mandatory temperature checks, enhanced cleaning procedures, and increased social distancing between games staff adding they want people to feel safe and not like they are gambling their health.

“They’re cleaning the kiosk every 15 minutes, they’re disinfecting as often as possible with every piece of equipment in the property,” Roxanne Miller, St. Jo Frontier Casino spokesperson said. “They really are trying to clean it as soon as someone walks away from a machine.”

The casino also has special operating hours for guests 50 years old or older the first hour of each day. The casino will be back open Tuesday at 1 pm.