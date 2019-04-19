St. Jo Frontier Casino to reopen Saturday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Jo Frontier Casino will reopen its doors Saturday morning for the first time since historic flooding closed its doors last month.
According to a post on the company's Facebook page, the casino will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.
For more information about hours of operation, call the casino at (816) 279-5514.
