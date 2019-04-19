Clear

St. Jo Frontier Casino to reopen Saturday morning

The St. Jo Frontier Casino will reopen its doors Saturday morning for the first time since historic flooding closed its doors last month.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 2:45 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Jo Frontier Casino will reopen its doors Saturday morning for the first time since historic flooding closed its doors last month.

According to a post on the company's Facebook page, the casino will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m. 

For more information about hours of operation, call the casino at (816) 279-5514. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
We'll see lots of sunshine for your Passover/Good Friday. It will be a bit breezy with a north wind, gusting up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will going up to the middle 60s by the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events