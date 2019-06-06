(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St Jo Frontier Casino will be reopening Thursday afternoon after closing because of flooding last month.
The casino has announced that it will reopen at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.
The casino has been closed for more than a week after the Missouri River went into major flood stage again.
There is no word on if any additional damage was done to the casino.
Related Content
- St Jo Frontier Casino to reopen Thursday afternoon
- St. Jo Frontier Casino to reopen Saturday morning
- Damage assessments underway for St. Jo Frontier Casino
- I-29 reopens north of St. Joseph
- Rollover accident in St. Joseph Sunday afternoon
- K-JO Prepares for Black Friday with the Toyland Express
- U.S. Highway 59 reopens
- Flooding cuts casino rake for city revenues
- Federal Government Reopens, For Now
- St. Joseph School District Cancels Classes for Thursday, Jan. 11
Scroll for more content...