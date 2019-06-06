Clear

St Jo Frontier Casino to reopen Thursday afternoon

The St Jo Frontier Casino will be reopening Thursday afternoon after closing because of flooding last month.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 11:07 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St Jo Frontier Casino will be reopening Thursday afternoon after closing because of flooding last month.

The casino has announced that it will reopen at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

The casino has been closed for more than a week after the Missouri River went into major flood stage again.

There is no word on if any additional damage was done to the casino.

We are waking up once again to a few showers and thunderstorms this Thursday morning across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Just the beginning of an unsettled weather day ahead for us as a low pressure system pushes into the Central Plains, giving us additional scattered rain & storm chances this afternoon into the evening hours.
