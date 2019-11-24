St. Joe Hydro participates in statewide clothing drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joe Hydro, located on the southside, took part in a state-wide event collecting donations of men, women and children's clothing on Saturday.
Organizers say the hydroponics business is one of 30 across the state that participated in the drive.
Those who took part in the event say it's a great way to get into the spirit of the holiday.
"It's kind of like Christmas," Jenn Goll, the organizer said. "I'm just a person to be here and collect for others who need these items."
The drive ran for 4 hours and 20 minutes today, the clothes will be donated to The Crossing Outreach Minestry.
