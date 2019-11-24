Clear

St. Joe Hydro participates in statewide clothing drive

St. Joe Hydro joined many other hydroponic businesses across Missouri in the clothing drive.

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 7:34 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joe Hydro, located on the southside, took part in a state-wide event collecting donations of men, women and children's clothing on Saturday.

Organizers say the hydroponics business is one of 30 across the state that participated in the drive.
Those who took part in the event say it's a great way to get into the spirit of the holiday.

"It's kind of like Christmas," Jenn Goll, the organizer said.  "I'm just a person to be here and collect for others who need these items." 

The drive ran for 4 hours and 20 minutes today, the clothes will be donated to The Crossing Outreach Minestry. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
After a really nice but cool fall day on Saturday, a much warmer day is ahead for Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories