St. Joseph's challenging past with passing school bond initiatives

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's sporadic history with passing school bonds and levies leaves the future of April's proposed bond uncertain.

The $107 million school bond sitting on the April 6th ballot is designed to downsize the St. Joseph School District's three high school system to two. The bond would transfrom Benton and Lafayette High Schools into middle schools, keeping Central High School intact as well as renovating the American Family Insurance campus into it's new high school, the district announced Monday.

Some said this upcoming bond's success or failure could affect the SJSD for decades, but passing tax increases meant to benefit students and the school district has been touch and go in the city for years.

In 2017, a SJSD levy asking for $4.25 increase per one hundred dollars failed by a landslide. 72% of voters declined the increase. But in 2019, a school levy passed by 64%. Voters said yes to $0.61 cent increase per one hundred dollars.

Now, in 2021, the district is proposing a bond that's "roughly $0.29" with a sunset of 20 years as school bonds must be paid within that timeframe.

Dr. Doug Van Zyl, SJSD Superintendent, said he understand the difficulties of asking for this tax increase during a pandemic that's left many feel financially constrained, but he said the board wouldn't be suggesting the tax increase if it wasn't needed.

“It’s a challenge because it does put the burden on your local communities and some local communities are more able and ready to increase their taxes and some communities aren’t. St. Joseph happens to be one of those communities that struggles from time to time to want to be able to increase their taxes because we do have a lot of families that struggle financially. That is a burden and can be worrisome, but hopefully people can put it all on a scale and weigh it and say, ‘What is the benefit?’ and ‘How does this benefit our community?’ and not just them individually,” said Dr. Van Zyl.

The district is only in the talking stage with American Family. The purchase of the campus is contingent on passing the bond in the April 6th election as well as finalizing negotations with the insurance company.

AFTER THE DISTRICT ANNOUNCED THEY’RE EYEING THE AMERICAN FAMILY PROPERTY ON THE EAST SIDE OF THE CITY FOR THE NEW HIGH SCHOOL...

A LOT OF TALK FOCUSING ON DRAWING NEW BOUNDARIES AND WHAT STUDENTS ARE GOING TO GO WHERE.

SOUTHSIDERS VOICING FRUSTRATIONS THAT STUDENTS DOWN SOUTH WILL HAVE LONGER BUS RIDES AND TRAVEL TIMES NO MATTER WHAT HIGH SCHOOL THEY’RE BOUND TO.

BUT DR DOUG VAN ZYL, SUPERINTENDENT OF THE ST JOSEPH DISTRICT, IF THE BOND PASSES...

THE TRANSPORTATION ISSUE WILL AFFECT STUDENTS IN THE ENTIRE DISTRICT AND NOT JUST THE SOUTHSIDE.

“Once those boundaries are put together, yeah there are going to be some kids that could ride the bus longer, but there are also going to be some that could ride shorter. The students on the southside aren’t necessarily going to what would be the American Family site. They could be going to what’s a Central site or it could be the people on the north end going to the Central site. It’s all in perception and perspective on what you’re dealing with.”