Local American Red Cross sends volunteers to help with Hurricane Ida Relief

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans hard over the weekend, and St. Joseph's American Red Cross is sending help Louisiana's way.

"Basically with this type of thing it's like an all hands on call,” said Red Cross Volunteer, Marlin 'Lee' England.

Marlin 'Lee' England and his team are on their way to Houston, to receive directions to start helping with Hurricane Ida relief.

This is Lee's 9th natural disaster he has volunteered to help with, including Hurricane Laura last year.

This time around, he has more of an idea of what to expect, but says it can change at any second.

"This year it might be the same boat, I might get down to Houston and they might decide to use us warehousing or something like that until we have a job to do,” said England.

Hurricane Ida knocked out power to more than 1 million people, who are expected to be without power for weeks.

For comparison, England says a hurricanes damage is pretty similar to a disaster closer to home.

"The damage is, its its pretty familiar to seeing what like a tornado does,” says England.

Lee and his team, may not get sent out right away to Louisiana, but while they wait for the call, Lee says he will find other ways to help.

"Yea, its the Army’s Hurry Up and Wait thing. They hate when you just wait, so you gotta wait fast. Do something while you're waiting. That applies in the Red Cross,” said England.