Local American Red Cross sends volunteers to help with Hurricane Ida Relief

Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans hard over the weekend, and St. Joseph's American Red Cross is sending help Louisiana's way. Marlin 'Lee' England and his team are on their way to Houston, to receive directions to start helping with Hurricane Ida relief.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 5:02 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

"Basically with this type of thing it's like an all hands on call,” said Red Cross Volunteer, Marlin 'Lee' England.

This is Lee's 9th natural disaster he has volunteered to help with, including Hurricane Laura last year.

This time around, he has more of an idea of what to expect, but says it can change at any second.

"This year it might be the same boat, I might get down to Houston and they might decide to use us warehousing or something like that until we have a job to do,” said England.

Hurricane Ida knocked out power to more than 1 million people, who are expected to be without power for weeks. 

For comparison, England says a hurricanes damage is pretty similar to a disaster closer to home.

"The damage is, its its pretty familiar to seeing what like a tornado does,” says England.

Lee and his team, may not get sent out right away to Louisiana, but while they wait for the call, Lee says he will find other ways to help. 

"Yea, its the Army’s Hurry Up and Wait thing. They hate when you just wait, so you gotta wait fast. Do something while you're waiting. That applies in the Red Cross,” said England.

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
