St. Joseph Animal Shelter at full capacity for cats

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Right now the animal shelter here in St. Joseph is at full capacity with cats and kittens needing a loving home.

"We're taking in a lot more than we're putting out so we just really need more adopters," Humane Educator Aubrey Silvey said.

It's an open door policy at the shelter, but taking in every cat has caused it to become overcrowded.

"We're open intake and so what that means is we can't turn cats away even if our last cage is full, if people bring cats into us we are required to take them," Silvey said.

If more cats are not adopted, staff will be forced to make dreadful decisions regarding the lives of the cats.

"When we get completely full, if we don't make space we are forced to make tough decisions which we have been very fortunate this year to not have to do that,” Silvey said.

With this difficult situation, adoptions are needed more than ever.

"We have to make space because we have to keep taking in cats and the cats keep coming. So it's really important for people to come out and adopt and save lives," Silvey said.

If you can't adopt, you can be a volunteer, foster a cat, or donate supplies.

The shelter is currently accepting walk-ins for adoptions and for more information and shelter hours, CLICK HERE.