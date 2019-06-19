St. Joseph Animal Shelter finalizing deal on new building

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After fundraising for years and getting a loan from Commerce Bank, the Friends of the Animal Shelter have made a $200,000 down payment on the building the St. Joseph Animal Shelter has been renting.

"It's really exciting for us, we've been renting the building since October 2017 with hopes that we could purchase it but not really sure if we could make it happen so we are excited that we are actually reaching this milestone its a big deal for us," Friends of the Animal Shelter President Whitney Roghby said.

The building, located on 5909 Corporate Dr., has an asking price of $589,000. To purchase the building and make all the necessary renovations, Friends of the Animal Shelter needs to raise about 1.9 million more dollars. After the non-profit raises 1.5 million, they'll receive a 1 million grant from St. Joseph's Community Improvement Project tax money.

Volunteers from the Friends of the Animal Shelter say the new building will hold more than double the animals than the old facility. They are working with a pet shelter architect from Colorado to maximize the space.

Friends of the Animal Shelter will close on the building on June 25.

