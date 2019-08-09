St. Joseph Animal Shelter holds ribbon cutting at future location

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Animal Shelter held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for what will be their new home.

Many were on hand at the new location on Corporate Dr. to witness the milestone. Shelter staff said they're looking forward to more space in their new home for both humans and animals.

Staff said it's important not just for comfort, but also for the health of the animal in their care.

Staff also said the road to get to this point wasn't easy and they're glad to have gotten here with the community's support.

"It was a long time coming," Whitney Zogby, Friends of the Animal Shelter said. "We just really appreciate the community's support to help us reach this first goal."

Shelter staff said they have plans to add on to the existing building for even more space.