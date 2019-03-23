St. Joseph Animal Shelter opens mobile station

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The St. Joseph Animal Shelter is stepping in to make sure pets have a safe place to go during the historic floods.

The shelter has a mobile station set up in Hyde Park on the south end of town. From now until at least Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, owners who have to evacuate can drop off their dogs and cats.

The animals will have a kettle of their own and will be provided with food and water.

"We're the only municipal shelter in St. Joseph and we are not in our building right now," said Humane Educator Jennifer Lockwood. "So we set this up for the residents of St. Joe and the surrounding communities that are displaced from the flooding so we can try to help them out as much as we can."

Owners will be required to fill out some paperwork when they check in their animal. They can also come back and visit with their animals.

The shelter also had a long night, they were busy evacuating their animals from the old shelter on Lower Lake Road to a shelter on Corporate Drive just in case the water levels continued to rise.