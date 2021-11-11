St. Joseph Beauty University gives veterans free haircuts

St. Joseph Beauty University gave out free haircuts to veterans today.

From 10:00 to 4:00, the Beauty University offered haircuts for no cost to veterans to thank them for their service. The trimming treat was performed by students under the supervision of licensed instructors.

“Who wouldn’t want to do something for the people that protect us and serve us everyday. Anything we can do to give back is just a bonus in all of our books. They’re happy to be here, we love to give them snacks and we love to hear their stories. It brightens my day, and I know it brightens several of the girls’ days,” said Tara Milligan, a student at St. Joseph Beauty University.

Each weekday the Beauty University is open for haircuts performed by students for just under $7.