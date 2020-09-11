St. Joseph CVS offering free COVID-19 test kit in drive-thru

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Starting Friday, St. Joseph residents have a new way to get tested for COVID-19.

It's free, no insurance required and patients don't even have to get out of their car. The best part? The testing location is right on the Belt Highway.

The CVS at 3320 N. Belt Hwy is apart of a nationwide CVS program designed to increase access to coronavirus testing, especially for kids.

With students heading back to school, CVS officials said they wanted to make it easier for kids to be tested for the virus. Children 12-years-old and older are eligible for the drive thru, self-swab COVID-19 test.

“These test sites will be at CVS Pharmacy sites. Patients will drive up and will utilize our drive-through window or a curbside approach. We will be using a self-swab model at our drive through locations. All of the swabbing will happen at the drive-thru in the patients vehicle in order to maintain safety of the patient as well as those of us in the store,” said Sharon Vitti, SVP, CVS Health, President of Minute Clinic.

The test kit will be sent to an offsite lab for processing. CVS said the test results should be available in 2-3 days.

Since March, CVS Health has administered more than three million COVID-19 tests at their parking lot test sites.

Patients do have to set up an appointment before hitting the drivu-thru. Minors 12-15-years-old must be accompanied by an adult during the self-swab test.

To set up an appointment, visit their website.