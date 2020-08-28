St. Joseph Catholic Schools to implement revitalization plan to increase enrollment

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As Catholic schools prepare to reopen across the diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, a new plan to revitalize Catholic education in St. Joseph has officially been approved.

"There was a recognition that something needed to be done," said Pat Modlin, committee member.

Over the past 25 years, the St. Joseph Catholic Schools have been in talks of creating a plan, the main goal; to increase enrollment.

"From all of that information, plus looking at demographics, enrollment, financial information, the steering committee then set forth to layout a plan for the St. Joseph Catholic Schools," said Modlin.

Principals, Pastors, parents from around the community working together to keep Catholic education alive in St. Joseph.

"Part of the plan was how do we create more of a system, how do we have more of the 4 schools collaborating more and working together? Part of that is to establish a board, kind of a school system for St. Joseph Catholic Schools, that will provide guidance over all of the schools. Included in that is hiring a president so we have an individual that wakes up every day trying to advance the Catholic education for all of St. Joe."

As part of this collaboration, Pat chose Fr. Christian to help form a mission and Catholic identity between the schools.

"Focusing on a very clear mission statement so that we're all on the same page and all on board in terms of our Catholic schools elementary and high school. And the way I see that is really what is our job of the Catholic education is to make disciples and form disciples for the future Church to build up the Kingdom of God."

There are elements of the plan that are going to take multiple years to implement, but the goal is to lay the foundation and get started next school year.

"Really one of the important elements is called the 'student experience'. How do our students interact within the school. We wanna make sure that it's a safe, welcoming, loving environment that is conducive to their ability to learn. And also get a lot of the social interactions and grow their faith all during their student years."

The Bishop is in full support of this plan and approved to move forward earlier this month.