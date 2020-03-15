Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph Catholic Schools canceled this week due to coronavirus concerns

All St. Joseph Catholic Schools will be closed this week through March 20 due to coronavirus concerns.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 8:43 PM
Updated: Mar 15, 2020 9:19 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— All St. Joseph Catholic Schools will be closed this week through March 20 due to coronavirus concerns.

In a release this afternoon, St. Francis Xavier School principal Darin Pollard said "It is our hope that this proactive measure will help stop the spread of the virus. As suggested by local and national experts, we strongly encourage you to practice safe, social distancing during this time away from school. Our teachers are working tomorrow to prepare for distance learning and we will send details on what this entails. We want learning to continue during this break from one another."

Pollard said that more details will be sent out on Monday.

Catholic schools were going to be in session this week and did not plan to have a Spring Break, but coronavirus concerns changed the plans. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
It was a cool and cloudy end to the weekend across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Now rain chances are moving back into the area. Periodic chances for rain are expected for much of the week ahead. The potential for locally heavy rain and strong storms arrives with a system on Wednesday into Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories