St. Joseph Catholic Schools canceled this week due to coronavirus concerns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— All St. Joseph Catholic Schools will be closed this week through March 20 due to coronavirus concerns.
In a release this afternoon, St. Francis Xavier School principal Darin Pollard said "It is our hope that this proactive measure will help stop the spread of the virus. As suggested by local and national experts, we strongly encourage you to practice safe, social distancing during this time away from school. Our teachers are working tomorrow to prepare for distance learning and we will send details on what this entails. We want learning to continue during this break from one another."
Pollard said that more details will be sent out on Monday.
Catholic schools were going to be in session this week and did not plan to have a Spring Break, but coronavirus concerns changed the plans.
