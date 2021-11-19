St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announces new president

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Board announced that Natalie Redmond has been named President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

Redmond is replacing R. Patt Lilly, who has served in the position for nearky 19 years and plans to retire at the end of the year.

Redmond will begin her new role January 3, 2022.

"Natalie is the right leader for the Chamber. Her extensive experience and business development skills will make her successful leading future Chamber efforts and initiatives," Bill Severn, Chamber Chairman of the Board said.