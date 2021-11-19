Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announces new president

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Board announced that Natalie Redmond has been named President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 12:18 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Board announced that Natalie Redmond has been named President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

Redmond is replacing R. Patt Lilly, who has served in the position for nearky 19 years and plans to retire at the end of the year.

Redmond will begin her new role January 3, 2022.

"Natalie is the right leader for the Chamber. Her extensive experience and business development skills will make her successful leading future Chamber efforts and initiatives," Bill Severn, Chamber Chairman of the Board said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Atchison
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Clear skies across the area this morning with cool temperatures. Today we will have increasing clouds with temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Winds will also be on the breezy side with wind gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday. Rain chances look to stay minimal through next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories