St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce hosting a virtual town hall meeting Thursday

The meeting will begin at 12 PM Thursday and will be on the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 9:13 AM
Updated: Apr 16, 2020 9:19 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the St. Joseph Community Alliance are hosting a virtual town hall meeting today at noon.

The meeting will allow community leaders to discuss the effects of COVID-19.

The panel will include the CEO of Mosaic Life Care Dr. Mark Laney, St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray, St. Joseph School District superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl, Buchanan County presiding commissioner Lee Sawyer and Chamber president and CEO Patt Lilly.

CLICK HERE to watch the meeting scheduled to begin at 12 PM Thursday.

