St. Joseph Christian School holds diaper drive

St. Joseph Christian School is holding a diaper drive for parents and babies in need.

“Knowing that you’re going to make a difference for someone. All of these diapers are going to impact someone,” said Erin Reil, President of Interact Club.

For the first 10 days of December, St. Joseph Christian School has been hosting a school-wide diaper drive for the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center.

“We’re a very pro-life school so what better way than this, right now we have over 7,000 diapers,” Eduardo Cruz, Teacher and Interact Club Sponsor at St. Joseph Christian School.

This drive was put on by the St. Joseph Christian Interact Club, a group of more than 20 students focused on helping those in need in the community.

“It’s been going really well, yeah it’s been great. Our Interact Club actually picked up a lot faster than we thought it would,” said Reil.

The Interact Club is largely student-led and is sponsored by the Rotary Club of St. Joseph-Benton Harbor.

“Our Rotary club who sponsors us wanted us to do something you know for our community and we thought that the diaper drive for the PRC would be a good option for that,” said Reil.

“It was a school-wide thing, we couldn’t have done it without the school and the Rotary Club,” said Cruz.

With the combined efforts of multiple generations between the students and Rotary members, parents in need will be able to provide for their young ones this winter.

“We try to bless as many moms as we can and we don’t know how many children are going to be impacted by this donation,” said Cruz.

The students say they hope to inspire others to help the community and plan to have more events like this in the future.

“I hope that this sets a good model for people just to give and organize more stuff, and help people more and hopefully we can be a role model for them,” said Ella Dubois, Vice President of Interact Club.

“They're a great group of kids. I wouldn't be able to ask for a better group of students,” said Cruz.

The Interact Club of St. Joseph High School has been sponsored by The Rotary Club of St. Joseph-Benton Harbor since 2012.