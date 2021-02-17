St Joseph Christian School is beginning their annual Missions Week

Clear
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 5:31 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) COVID-19 is still lingering, but that isn't stopping St Joseph Christian School from helping their community who is running their annual missions week.

“Really just that it's one of my favorite weeks and it's a great time to reflect on going out into the community and making a difference and not just our community but other countries too,” said SJCS Senior Jozlin Bennett.

Students look forward to this week each year. It does look a little different this year, but they are making the most of it. 

“Showing people the opportunities that they have, maybe not something huge, but that they can always make a difference in their community with the words that they say and actions to help others”

Missions Week isn't a new event for the school which has a consistent schedule for students.

"For missions week, we have worship every morning to get the focus on missions and going out into the community and making a difference," said Bennett

Last year their Missions Week ended by boxing 50,000 meals that were shipped to Haiti. 

In years prior, some students and staff, traveled to another country to help build a well.

This year's focus, St. Joseph.

“Some are taking food to food kitchens, doing parades around the outside of care facilities in the area and we are also doing for our first responders,” said SJCS Secondary Principal & Co-Superintendent Danny Maggart.

Already in just a few days, they have carts full of food ready to be donated to those who are in need. 

While many other schools don't do Mission Weeks, SJCS believes it is what makes them different.

“But its one of those things thats unique about our school, and just the community and family thats here. That one purpose of serving others,” said Maggart.

