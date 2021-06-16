St. Joseph Christian School working on expansion

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Christian School's expansion is underway.

“Phase 1 basically began when the final bell went off in the 2019, I mean 2020-2021 school year,” said St. Joseph Christian School Secondary Principal, Danny Maggart.

Phase 1 consists of classroom add-ons, and even a 100 foot expansion onto their weight room building which will be the new band room.

“We will be adding a couple modular classrooms out here in the parking lot. And also that frees us up to add some space in the main school building for 4 additional classrooms,” said Maggart.

School officials said they have talked about expansions for quite some time, but with the increase of student enrollment for the Fall of 2021, the expansion was much needed.

“This will allow us to be able to take in the over 20% increase of students that we will have in 2021,” said Maggart.

The school is increasing from about 350 students to nearly 430 in just one summer.

And so far, the expansion is gaining a lot of attention.

“It’s really been a great process, we’ve had a lot of interest in the community and surrounding areas, and so we’ve definitely had an influx of people wanting tours and asking questions,” said Admissions Director, Cydni King.

Phase 1 is on track to be completed by next fall, waiting to surprise students.

“I think a lot of the students when they come back on campus and they see the changes and see everything that has been done over summer, I think a lot of them will be amazed,” said King.

But phases 2 through 7 will start once the school has enough funds for each project, which are funded by donations and fundraisers.

The projects in those phases will have more add-ons to classrooms, a new gym, and other new facilities.

“We are extremely excited about all the phases and we’re just uh, we will see what happens in the next few months and see what we will plan on for phase number 2,” said Maggart.

Phase 1 of the expansion will cost around $800,000.