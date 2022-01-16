St. Joseph Christian band to perform at high level conference

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Creating great music is just one of many goals the St. Joseph Christian School concert band has. The school band has a unique opportunity to showcase its talent this month.

"On January 27th we have the opportunity to perform in the Missouri Music Educators Assocation annual conference. One of the highest honors of any performing ensemble the state of Missouri can receive is the invitation to perform there," director of bands Joe Voga said.

Joe Voga is the director of bands at the school. He says being able to perform on such a big stage and being recognized by the state is a big deal for the students.

"I don't know if all the students fully realize how big of a deal it is until they actually get there sometimes. For students it's truly exciting because this is for some of these kids going to be the biggest performance of their life," Voga said.

They had to apply and be selected to perform, and they are the only 1A school invited to perform this year.

"They will realize they are at the top of this game. Getting those kids the opportunity to succeed at that level that's what I'm all about," assistant band director Jeff Hinton said.

Jeff Hinton is the assistant director for the band. He says that for the students to get this chance will be a life-changing experience.

"Once students do something like this their level of confidence goes up and their lives change," Hinton said.

Voga says while this is so exciting for the students, it can be terrifying for band directors with so may critics in one room. However an achievement like this is something the students will remember and be proud of forever.

"There's a whole mixture of emotions. But there's just a great anticipation that what we're getting ready to do is special. And I think they're going to have a very special performance. And I think they're sensing that something is coming," Voga said.

This is their second time in five years doing this performance. It's in Ozark and lasts four days.