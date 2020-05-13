Clear
St. Joseph Christian seniors parade around school in sendoff

Posted: May 13, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— St. Joseph Christian wasn't able to have a traditional sendoff for its seniors, but the school found another way to congratulate and say good-bye to the Class of 2020.

Friends and family lined the parking lot and watched as the seniors drove around with balloons on their vehicles and honking their horns. 

Skies were cloudy over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some warmer air has moved into the area. More rain and thunderstorm chances are possible as we head into Thursday.
