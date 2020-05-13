St. Joseph Christian seniors parade around school in sendoff

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— St. Joseph Christian wasn't able to have a traditional sendoff for its seniors, but the school found another way to congratulate and say good-bye to the Class of 2020.
Friends and family lined the parking lot and watched as the seniors drove around with balloons on their vehicles and honking their horns.
