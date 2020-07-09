Mayor, with majority support from city council, issues mask order for St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mayor Bill McMurray, with the support of a majority of city council members, issued a mask mandate Thursday during a work session.

Employees and customers in retail spaces with more than 10,000 square feet will be required to wear masks starting next week.

The order will begin Monday, July 13 and will remain in effect for 60 days.

The order is a compromise between city council members with some calling for a blanket mask mandate, while others were against masks in any setting.

The mayor is set to sign the declaration and once it does go into effect, it will apply to all customers and employees inside a store with more than 10,000 square feet.

The two public health experts that attended the meeting encouraged a blanket mask mandate, saying that small crowded spaces have a greater risk of infection than where people can spread out.

