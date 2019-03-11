St. Joseph City Council expected to vote on marijuana zoning resolution tonight

(ST. JOSEPH) The St. Joseph City Council will debate and vote on a general and zoning ordinance related to where marijuana facilities will be allowed to operate.

The City Council will meet at City Hall, Monday night at 7 p.m. The agenda includes a resolution where members can show support or opposition to rezoning plots of land for medical marijuana businesses. The resolution is not binding on the Council’s ultimate ordinance vote but a step in either direction will signal how the Council is leaning.

Missouri voters approved legalizing medical marijuana last November at the polls.

But the amendment requires state and local jurisdictions to guide the industry’s trajectory through regulations. The Department of Health and Senior Services is responsible for developing and implementing state regulations by June 4. As of March 5, the Department of Health and Senior Services has received a total of 453 pre-filed application forms and $3,266,00 in application fees.

According to the Council bill, the city would like to have local regulations in place to mirror when the state’s regulations will go into effect.

Western Alternative LLC applied to re-zone the area around 2300 Mitchell Ave., where a grocery store used to operate, for medical marijuana facilities.

After Monday’s meeting, the Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss the zoning regulations as written — including the Mitchell Ave. building for cultivation, dispensing, testing and manufacturing medical marijuana — on March 23. As a result of the discussion, board members could send a recommendation for approval to the City Council.