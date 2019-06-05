St. Joseph City Council holds vote in closed session to suspend city manager

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council members have voted against suspending City Manger Bruce Woody during a closed door meeting.

The vote was held during an executive session before Monday's City Council meeting.

According to Councilmember Brian Myers the vote was 5-3 in favor of not suspending Woody. Myers said he made a motion to suspend Woody without pay.

"We met in closed session on Monday to discuss a personnel matter. As a result of our discussion, I made a motion to suspend the city manger for one week without pay. That motion failed to pass 5-3," Myers said in a statement.

The motion was seconded by Councilmember Madison Davis. Along with Myers and Davis, councilmember Brenda Blessing voted in favor of suspending Woody.

Mayor Bill McMurray and councilmembers Russell Moore, Marty Novak, Kent O'Dell, and Gary Roach all voted against the motion. Council member PJ Kovac was absent from the vote.

Neither Myers nor Woody would comment on the reason for the motion.

Woody declined to comment citing a need to comply with the city's municipal code on closed meetings, records and votes.