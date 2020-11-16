St. Joseph City Council to hear bill that would ban smoking in casino

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council will hear a bill at its meeting Monday night that would ban smoking at the St. Jo Frontier Casino.

The bill is sponsored by Council member PJ Kovac who has been outspoken about prohibiting smoking at the casino during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED STORY: Councilman sounds off on proposed smoking ban

The proposed bill would also ban the use of vapor products in the casino.

A bill sponsored by Kovac to ban smoking in places where a mask is required to be worn failed to pass at a Nov. 2 council meeting with a 4-4 vote. Kovac along with Council members Madison Davis, Brian Myers, and Brenda Blessing voted in favor of the bill. Mayor Bill McMurray and Council members Marty Novak, Kent O'Dell, and Gary Roach all voted against the ordinance. Council member Russell Moore was absent.

In 2014, St. Joseph voters approved a city-wide ban on smoking in indoor public places -- but with an exemption for the casino.

Masks are required to be worn in the casino but a spokesperson for the St. Jo Frontier Casino said they are not commenting about the bill.