St. Joseph City Council votes to extend mask ordinance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph City Council members voted in favor of extending the city's mask ordinance during their city council meeting on Tuesday.

An emergency order to enact a face mask mandate for retail spaces of 10,000 square feet went into effect in July in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. It was set to expire Friday.

Tuesday night's vote was 5-3 in favor of extending the order as a city ordinance.

"The order that says 'masks must be worn at any retail occupancies of 10,000 square feet or more, will be actually an ordinance now, rather than an emergency order. And this recognizes the long term effect of this virus that's not going away anytime soon," said Mayor Bill McMurray.