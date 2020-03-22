St. Joseph City Hall to close to prevent spread of coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's City Hall will shut down Monday to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The city announced City Hall will close to the public at 8:00 a.m. Monday until further notice.

The city will still allow the public to view Monday's City Council meeting from the lobby but social distancing rules will be in effect.

People can still contact City Hall by phone at 816-271-5300 or through its website to conduct essential business.

Payments to City Hall can also be made in person at a drop box located to the left of the main north door at City Hall.

Other city facilities to be included in the closure at this time are parks administration building located at 1920 Grand Avenue and the Civic Arena lobby.