St. Joseph City Leaders Ask for State Audit

A resolution or ordinance is needed to be passed by the St. Joseph City Council in order to request an audit from the state. A resolution is on the city council's agenda for monday's meeting. The state auditor's office says, once the request from the city is received, it's up to Nicole Galloway's discretion on whether or not her office should perform the audit.
