St. Joseph City Leaders Ask for State Audit

City Council members say it is now time to ask for the state's help with an audit.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 10:32 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

A resolution or ordinance is needed to be passed by the St. Joseph City Council in order to request an audit from the state. A resolution is on the city council's agenda for monday's meeting. The state auditor's office says, once the request from the city is received, it's up to Nicole Galloway's discretion on whether or not her office should perform the audit.

Another few inches of snow will be possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Expect snow to slowly exit the area from west to east through the day on Friday.
