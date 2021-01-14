St. Joseph City Manager resigns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph announced Thursday that City Manager Gary Edwards has resigned effective immediately, citing family health issues.

According to a statement, Edwards submitted his letter of resignation to Mayor Bill McMurray and was accepted by the City Council. His final day with the city was Thursday.

Edwards moved to St. Joseph from Texas and began his position as city manager on November 9, 2020.

City Attorney Bryan Carter has been named as acting city manager and will begin those duties immediately.

An ordinance will be prepared for the January 25 City Council meeting to name Carter as the interim city manager.