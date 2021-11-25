Clear
St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau selling holiday puzzle

Just in time for the holidays, the St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau is selling a holiday puzzle unique to St. Joseph.

Commemorative of Candy Cane Lane, the puzzle depicts a winter scene meant to evoke a sense of nostalgia this holiday season for those who remember the special tradition.

“So they make a great holiday gift or a perfect stocking stuffer. This is the box so if you have a relatively big stocking. They’re lightweight so you could mail them to someone who maybe has lived here or remembers candy cane lane for a fun, small gift,” said Garcia Pinzino, Group Sales and Services Manager with St. Joseph, Missouri Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The puzzles cost $15 each and are 165 pieces measuring 8x10”, great for a stocking stuffer or holiday gift.

If you're interested in buying a puzzle, you can go to either of the visitor centers here in St. Joseph, one located on 911 Frederick and the other on 502 N. Woodbine, while supplies last.

