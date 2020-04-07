(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Andrew County Health Department has decided to close down the St. Joseph Country Club temporarily.
The new ordinance that passed on Monday to extend the current one indicated that any venue designed for a "social" activity including golf, shall remain closed throughout the duration of the new order.
The managing company, GreatLIFE KC, that operates golf courses throughout the Midwest has yet to close down any of their courses. St. Joseph Country Club remains to be the only one.
This decision was made by commissioners Bob Caldwell, Gary Bauman and Frtiz Hegeman and leaves many local golfers angry.
"The Andrew County Commission decides to shut down the one thing that you can actually do outside to get some exercise," says local Brad Nurski. "It seems a little unfair at this point."
The St. Joseph C.C. disagrees with the decision made by the commission. The decision was not made by the managing company GreatLIFE KC.
Related Content
- St. Joseph Country Club temporarily closes during COVID-19 crisis
- St. Joseph Country Club Honors Friend, Boggess
- St. Joseph mayor addresses city on COVID-19
- St. Joseph institution closes doors permanently
- Route 45 closed south of St. Joseph
- Gordmans to close St. Joseph store
- Federal grant creates Opioid Crisis Response Program in St. Joseph
- St. Joseph woman watches Australian bushfires burn home country
- St. Joseph magician remembers his colleague lost to Covid-19
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations