St. Joseph Country Club temporarily closes during COVID-19 crisis

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Andrew County Health Department has decided to close down the St. Joseph Country Club temporarily.

The new ordinance that passed on Monday to extend the current one indicated that any venue designed for a "social" activity including golf, shall remain closed throughout the duration of the new order.

The managing company, GreatLIFE KC, that operates golf courses throughout the Midwest has yet to close down any of their courses. St. Joseph Country Club remains to be the only one.

This decision was made by commissioners Bob Caldwell, Gary Bauman and Frtiz Hegeman and leaves many local golfers angry.

"The Andrew County Commission decides to shut down the one thing that you can actually do outside to get some exercise," says local Brad Nurski. "It seems a little unfair at this point."

The St. Joseph C.C. disagrees with the decision made by the commission. The decision was not made by the managing company GreatLIFE KC.