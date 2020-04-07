Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph Country Club temporarily closes during COVID-19 crisis

The Andrew County Health Department has decided to close down the St. Joseph Country Club temporarily.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 5:24 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Andrew County Health Department has decided to close down the St. Joseph Country Club temporarily.  

The new ordinance that passed on Monday to extend the current one indicated that any venue designed for a "social" activity including golf, shall remain closed throughout the duration of the new order. 

The managing company, GreatLIFE KC, that operates golf courses throughout the Midwest has yet to close down any of their courses.  St. Joseph Country Club remains to be the only one. 

This decision was made by commissioners Bob Caldwell, Gary Bauman and Frtiz Hegeman and leaves many local golfers angry. 

"The Andrew County Commission decides to shut down the one thing that you can actually do outside to get some exercise," says local Brad Nurski.  "It seems a little unfair at this point."

The St. Joseph C.C. disagrees with the decision made by the commission.  The decision was not made by the managing company GreatLIFE KC.   

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 86°
A sunny and warm Tuesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and above normal temperatures were found across the area Tuesday afternoon and will remain on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories