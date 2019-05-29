City opens Emergency Operations Center as river rises

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The City of St. Joseph is closely monitoring the levels of the Missouri River.

The city's emergency operations center will be open for a few hours today and tomorrow.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the river was at major flood stage at around 27.2 feet. It's expected to go up to 29 feet by Thursday afternoon before it starts going back down.

The center will open on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

If you have any questions or want more information about the Missouri River water levels, you can call (816) 364-1377 until 5pm Wednesday.