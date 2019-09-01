Clear

St. Joseph "Fills the Boot" for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Firefighters estimated they've collected more than $12,000 so far.

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 10:04 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Firefighters were out at multiple grocery stores across the city collecting money for kids living with muscular dystrophy as part of their "Fill the Boot" campaign.

Early estimated showed that more than $12,000 has been donated as of Sunday evening. Firefighters said they've already surpassed last year's numbers.

One firefighter said the cause hits close to home.

"I had a friend who had muscular dystrophy when I was a child and he passed about 10 years ago," Benjamin Holland, SJFD said. "This particular organization has a soft spot in my heart."

Firefighters were out at the S Belt Hwy WalMart, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper.

All proceeds from the Fill the Boot campaign will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

