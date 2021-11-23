Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Joseph Fire Department announces new Fire Chief

Interim Fire Chief Kenny Cordonnier has been named the next fire chief for the St. Joseph Fire Department.

Posted: Nov 23, 2021 10:02 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Interim Fire Chief Kenny Cordonnier has been named the next fire chief for the St. Joseph Fire Department.

Cordonnier has served as the interim fire chief since former Chief Dalsing’s retirement earlier in the year.

He is a 39-year member of the fire department and has spent the last nine years as the Chief of Fire Prevention.

Serving as backup to Chief Dalsing over the past several years, Cordonnier has extensive knowledge of the day-to-day operations of the department and will provide continued leadership and initiative moving into the chief’s role.

City Manager Bryan Carter has been impressed with Cordonnier’s leadership since taking over as interim chief.

“Kenny has nearly 40 years of experience and knowledge that will serve both him and the department well moving forward. He understands the needs of the department and has proven that he has the ability to provide leadership and stability while advancing the department to meet the community’s evolving needs,” Carter said.

While Cordonnier was not an applicant for the position, during the process Carter saw that he was the ideal person to fill the role on a permanent basis.

Cordonnier possessed the knowledge, experience, and professionalism to continue serving as the chief.

“We conducted an extensive search and had an excellent candidate pool, but as the process to hire a new chief advanced, I knew that, without a doubt, Kenny checked all the boxes I was looking for in a chief. He has the respect of the personnel, along with the experience to serve as their chief. I look forward to him taking the fire department to the next level,” Carter said.

Chief Cordonnier’s appointment is effective immediately and his salary will be $110,000

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Atchison
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 56°
Temperatures will really start to warm up today with most areas making into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay on the warm side on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. Clouds will build into the area as a cold front approaches our area. A few areas of light rain and drizzle can’t be ruled out Wednesday evening ahead of the front. Most of the rain will be east of I-35. Our cold front will roll through the area early Thursday morning putting an end to the rain. Temperatures will be on the colder side for Thanksgiving under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to recover Friday through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories