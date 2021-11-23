St. Joseph Fire Department announces new Fire Chief

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Interim Fire Chief Kenny Cordonnier has been named the next fire chief for the St. Joseph Fire Department.

Cordonnier has served as the interim fire chief since former Chief Dalsing’s retirement earlier in the year.

He is a 39-year member of the fire department and has spent the last nine years as the Chief of Fire Prevention.

Serving as backup to Chief Dalsing over the past several years, Cordonnier has extensive knowledge of the day-to-day operations of the department and will provide continued leadership and initiative moving into the chief’s role.

City Manager Bryan Carter has been impressed with Cordonnier’s leadership since taking over as interim chief.

“Kenny has nearly 40 years of experience and knowledge that will serve both him and the department well moving forward. He understands the needs of the department and has proven that he has the ability to provide leadership and stability while advancing the department to meet the community’s evolving needs,” Carter said.

While Cordonnier was not an applicant for the position, during the process Carter saw that he was the ideal person to fill the role on a permanent basis.

Cordonnier possessed the knowledge, experience, and professionalism to continue serving as the chief.

“We conducted an extensive search and had an excellent candidate pool, but as the process to hire a new chief advanced, I knew that, without a doubt, Kenny checked all the boxes I was looking for in a chief. He has the respect of the personnel, along with the experience to serve as their chief. I look forward to him taking the fire department to the next level,” Carter said.

Chief Cordonnier’s appointment is effective immediately and his salary will be $110,000