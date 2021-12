(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department spent early Wednesday morning battling a structure fire.

Firefighters responded to a call that came in about a fire at 5700 SW Lakefront Avenue around 6 am.

According to St. Joseph fire inspector Steve Henrichson, no one was in the home at the time of the incident.

Neighbors say the home was supposed to be unoccupied, but Henrichson says the gas was on.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.