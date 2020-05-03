St. Joseph Fire Dept. regulating as much as possible amidst COVID-19 outbreak

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across the country, fire departments have been hot spots for infection as firefighters are responding to every call, even in the midst of a pandemic.

“We’re doing our best, but we still have to do our job,”said Bill Lamar, Chief Training Officer for St. Joseph Fire Department.

First responders are the first to put themselves in the line of fire and that still rings true during a health crisis.

“Life hasn’t changed a whole lot differently. Obviously, we’re more precautious. We’re cleaning stations more, we’re cleaning all of our equipment more, but as far as the day to day interactions, we pretty much have to do what we always have to do,”said Chief Lamar.

On, scene, firefighters are limiting unnecessary contact with residents.

“Instead of maybe sending all three of our crew members in to help somebody, we’re going to send one person in and that could be a police officer, that could be an emt on the ambulance or whoever’s first on the scene,”said Chief Lamar.

But, life inside the firehouse isn't all that different.

“It still takes the same amount of people to put out a fire,”said Chief Lamar.

While they can't social distance, St. Joseph Fire Department said they have enough PPE to do their job, for now.

“Anxious, but yeah. We’ve got enough to get us through. If this continues on, then we’ll have to continue to reach out and look for more options,”said Chief Lamar.

At the end of the day, St. Joseph Fire Department said danger comes with the job.

“We’re always kinda going into the unknown, so we’re always trying to prepare ourselves for that fact and sometimes that’s more scary than knowing what you’re getting into,”said Chief Lamar.

St. Joseph Fire Department said they are still waiting on back orders of PPE to arrive and are always searching for more.