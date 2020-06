(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council approved the show that will take place along the riverfront on the 4th of July.

The show can be viewed from all over the city, but the best locations will be Wyeth Hill and the Remington Nature Center.

City officials were worried they might have to pull the plug on the tradition due to the pandemic.

After the show is over, traffic will be directed to exit from both lanes along MacArthur Drive to help spectators leave more efficiently.