St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity, various organizations help in Southside recovery effort

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) the St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with other local organizations to rebuild homes in the southside neighborhood damaged by the flood earlier this Summer.



Those who lost everything in the flood said the program is a godsend.

"I’m glad they’re doing it cause if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t know what to do," Michell Gentile, a flood victim said. "I needed help, I didn’t have money to do anything to my house."

With salvageable homes now cleaned out from mold, the goal for Habitat is to make them livable again.

"[We want to] try to get some working bathrooms and kitchens in once the muck out is done and the floors are done," Cate Manley, executive director St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity said.

Representative Brenda Shields is also taking part in the overall clean up effort, committing to long term recovery.

"We have brought a lot of the not for profits and churches together, so we can have an organized way to address the problems and the issues that have down here in our flooded homes." Shields said.

The effort isn’t moving ahead challenge free, as Habitat staff said the pandemic among other things has made it harder for them to receive larger appliances,

"We’re actually kind of competing with other disasters around the country," Manley said.

Also, many of the flooded homes are now without working furnaces, something Habitat staff are trying to do something about before cold weather sets in.

"We probably need about 120 furnaces in the area," Manley said, "All of the furnaces got mud and water in to them when the flood happened."

Despite these challenges everyone in the south end is happy that so many are involved in recovery efforts.

"People from all over the nation that have come to really support the southend and the resiliency of our south end and the resilience of our southenders." Shields said.

The St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity plans to hold another clean up event on Oct. 3rd.