St. Joseph Health Department and Buchanan Count EMS host tetanus vaccine clinic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As residents continue to clean up the disaster left behind by last week’s flood, health experts have now turned their concerns to another problem: bacteria left behind by dirty flood waters.

The St. Joseph Health Department partnered up with Buchanan County EMS to provide a second round of free tetanus shots to anyone needing one.

It was first come, first serve for anyone needing the vaccine. Because of the wide area flooded out southside, the health department is planning a third round of shots for flood victims, but a date hasn't been set yet.

"In the situation of the flood, that water can become contaminated or dirty and it just increases the ability to contract that disease, and we would like to do our best to stop that from happening,” nurse Robert King said.

Vaccines are also available at the Patee Market Health Center and they are free in the clinic.

You can also call the United Way at 816-364-2381 to be connected with additional resources.