Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph Health Department and Buchanan County EMS hosting tetanus vaccine clinic

The clinic is today, Tuesday, August 4 from 5:30 to 7:00pm (or while supplies last) at the Journey Baptist Church at 5708 King Hill Avenue.

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 12:48 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

The City of St. Joseph Health Department is partnering with Buchanan County EMS to provide the tetanus vaccine as part of their community flood recovery services.

The clinic is today, Tuesday, August 4 from 5:30 to 7:00pm (or while supplies last) at the Journey Baptist Church at 5708 King Hill Avenue.

A limited number of doses will be available at the outreach clinic, therefore it will be provided on a first come first served basis.

Vaccines are also available at the health department located in Patee Market Health Center, 904 S. 10th Street Monday through Friday, check in from 8:00 to 11:00 AM and 1:00 to 4:00 PM.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
A high pressure system is in control of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Wednesday. This will give the region a terrific 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories