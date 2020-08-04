St. Joseph Health Department and Buchanan County EMS hosting tetanus vaccine clinic

The City of St. Joseph Health Department is partnering with Buchanan County EMS to provide the tetanus vaccine as part of their community flood recovery services.

The clinic is today, Tuesday, August 4 from 5:30 to 7:00pm (or while supplies last) at the Journey Baptist Church at 5708 King Hill Avenue.

A limited number of doses will be available at the outreach clinic, therefore it will be provided on a first come first served basis.

Vaccines are also available at the health department located in Patee Market Health Center, 904 S. 10th Street Monday through Friday, check in from 8:00 to 11:00 AM and 1:00 to 4:00 PM.