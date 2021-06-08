St. Joseph Health Department closes first dose COVID-19 clinic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For those wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine from the St. Joseph Health Department's clinic, Tuesday's your last shot.

From 5 p.m.-7p.m., the health department will administer it's final first dose shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s been a good run of clinics,” said Debra Bradley, St. Joseph Health Director.

Every Tuesday for the past month, health officials took over Civic Arena in an effort to inoculate as many residents as they can in hopes of raising Buchanan County's vaccination rate. Buchanan County's population fully vaccinated trails the state's rate by half, 18.2% compared to 35.6%.

Health Director for the St. Joseph said while she hopes the county could match Missouri's rate of the population fully vaccinated, she's pleased with the amount of teenagers who came out to the clinics and sees that as progress.

“Especially that first night that we were giving vaccines for that age range, but we hope that we continue to see not just the young people, but adults too who’ve not received the vaccine,” said Bradley.

Bradley said vaccine hesitancy is still a factor in Buchanan County and a contributor to it's lower vaccination numbers.

However, health officials said over the course of the month long clinic, they're gaining ground in the fight against the virus. Since beginning the clinic in May, the county's population rate of those fully vaccinated increased by 2%.

As the first dose clinic closes, Bradley deems it a complete success as each shot makes a big difference.

“Absolutely, because every single person we can get the vaccine into their arm is one person that we’re going to protect and one more family whose got a person vaccinated, neighbor or co worker. Every clinic that we can do and every shot that we can give is one step closer to developing that more natural herd immunity for our community,” said Bradley.

The clinic will continue to be open for the next month for people to come back in and receive their second dose.

As for future vaccination clinics, the health department will start discussing the possibility in the coming weeks. For now, COVID-19 vaccinations can be given at local pharmacies.