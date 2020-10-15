St. Joseph Health Department hosted free, drive-thru flu shot clinic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department administered 234 flu shots Wednesday morning at their free, drive-thru flu vaccine clinic.

The event took place for Buchanan County residents at Krug Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

The health department said that getting the flu vaccine every year is critical, but even more so this year as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the nation.

“COVID is wreaking havoc, and the one thing that it mimicks is the flu,” said Connie Werner of the St. Joseph Health Department. “So, for the safety of yourself and the community, the one thing we can do is get that vaccine to try and prevent the flu. The flu symptoms are not going to be distinguishable like COVID symptoms, so to try and keep yourself as healthy as possible, it's very important to try and get that flu vaccine.”

Every year the St. Joseph Health Department hosts an annual flu clinic at various locations. This year, the health department chose Krug Park because of COVID-19. Saying, this is the safest way to do it, allowing for space and less contact.

“I feel like it’s very much safer than sitting, waiting (indoors) amongst other people trying to get the flu shot,” said flu clinic participant Carol Eivins. “I think it’s very important this way.”

Eivins used to work for the health department in St. Joseph, and she mentioned she has taken the vaccine every year for as long as she can remember.

“It’s very important. I think people should very much consider getting the flu shot even if they haven’t previously.”

Along with Eivins, Connier Werner urges the importance of getting vaccinated this flu season.

The St. Joseph Health Department administers flu vaccines at their downtown location. Free-of-charge and payment options are available for those without insurance. Their office hours are 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.