Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Joseph Health Department hosted free, drive-thru flu shot clinic

The St. Joseph Health Department administered 234 flu shots Wednesday morning at their free, drive-thru flu vaccine clinic. The event took place for Buchanan County residents at Krug Park from 9 a.m. to noon. The health department said that getting the flu vaccine every year is critical, but even more so this year as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the nation.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 10:59 AM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  The St. Joseph Health Department administered 234 flu shots Wednesday morning at their free, drive-thru flu vaccine clinic.

The event took place for Buchanan County residents at Krug Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

The health department said that getting the flu vaccine every year is critical, but even more so this year as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the nation.

“COVID is wreaking havoc, and the one thing that it mimicks is the flu,” said Connie Werner of the St. Joseph Health Department. “So, for the safety of yourself and the community, the one thing we can do is get that vaccine to try and prevent the flu. The flu symptoms are not going to be distinguishable like COVID symptoms, so to try and keep yourself as healthy as possible, it's very important to try and get that flu vaccine.”

Every year the St. Joseph Health Department hosts an annual flu clinic at various locations. This year, the health department chose Krug Park because of COVID-19. Saying, this is the safest way to do it, allowing for space and less contact.

“I feel like it’s very much safer than sitting, waiting (indoors) amongst other people trying to get the flu shot,” said flu clinic participant Carol Eivins. “I think it’s very important this way.”

Eivins used to work for the health department in St. Joseph, and she mentioned she has taken the vaccine every year for as long as she can remember.

“It’s very important. I think people should very much consider getting the flu shot even if they haven’t previously.”

Along with Eivins, Connier Werner urges the importance of getting vaccinated this flu season.

The St. Joseph Health Department administers flu vaccines at their downtown location. Free-of-charge and payment options are available for those without insurance.  Their office hours are 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories