St. Joseph Health Department hosting free flu & Covid-19 vaccine clinic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Heath Department will be holding a flu and covid vaccine clinic later this month.

On October 12 people who live or work in Buchanan County will be able to receive both a flu and Covid vaccine.

Health officials with the CDC say there is now enough evidence to approve getting both vaccines at the same time.

The clinic is free and will be at the Civic Arena starting at 9 a.m. and will run until noon or while supplies last.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Pfizer will be the only Covid vaccine available.

Those seeking a second Pfizer dose or booster shot are asked to bring vaccine cards with them.

Masks are highly recommended.