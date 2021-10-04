Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph Health Department hosting free flu & Covid-19 vaccine clinic

On October 12 people who live or work in Buchanan County will be able to receive both a flu and Covid vaccine.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 10:45 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 11:05 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Heath Department will be holding a flu and covid vaccine clinic later this month.

On October 12 people who live or work in Buchanan County will be able to receive both a flu and Covid vaccine.

Health officials with the CDC say there is now enough evidence to approve getting both vaccines at the same time.

The clinic is free and will be at the Civic Arena starting at 9 a.m. and will run until noon or while supplies last.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Pfizer will be the only Covid vaccine available.

Those seeking a second Pfizer dose or booster shot are asked to bring vaccine cards with them.

Masks are highly recommended.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Falls City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Comfortable and fall-like conditions in store for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures will continue through the middle of the work week as clouds start to build on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to warm back into the 80s Friday and Saturday as sunshine continues. A cold front will bring us our next chance of rain on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories