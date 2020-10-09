St. Joseph Health Department hosting free flu clinic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department will hold a free flu clinic on Wednesday, October 14.

The clinic will be held at Krug Park from 9 a.m. until noon or while supplies last.

Everyone who is over the age of 18 and not pregnant is encouraged to attend.

Workers ask those who attend to wear a shirt that can be easily rolled-up to administer the vaccine.

They also ask you wear a face covering unless it’s medically excused.

The health department says if you have insurance to please bring your insurance card but you do not need to have insurance to receive a flu shot at this event

For more information call 816-271-4725.