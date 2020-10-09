Clear
St. Joseph Health Department hosting free flu clinic

The St. Joseph Health Department will hold a free flu clinic on Wednesday, October 14 at Krug park from 9 a.m. until noon or while supplies last.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department will hold a free flu clinic on Wednesday, October 14.

The clinic will be held at Krug Park from 9 a.m. until noon or while supplies last.

Everyone who is over the age of 18 and not pregnant is encouraged to attend.

Workers ask those who attend to wear a shirt that can be easily rolled-up to administer the vaccine.

They also ask you wear a face covering unless it’s medically excused.

The health department says if you have insurance to please bring your insurance card but you do not need to have insurance to receive a flu shot at this event

For more information call 816-271-4725.

A warm Thursday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Friday looks to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
