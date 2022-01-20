Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph Health Department hosting testing clinic Sunday

The clinic will be held at the Remington Nature Center on Sunday, January 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Posted: Jan 20, 2022 11:58 AM
Updated: Jan 20, 2022 12:21 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department will hold a community-wide testing event on Sunday, January 23.

The event is being sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in response to increased transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

It will be held at the Remington Nature Center parking lot at 1502 McArthur Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The is free and open to the public and no pre-registration is necessary. 

DHSS and the St. Joseph Health Department encourage people to attend the upcoming testing event whether you are experiencing symptoms or not. 

The health department says community testing events like this can provide helpful information to better protect yourself and your family. 

It will also provide valuable information to public health officials for monitoring COVID-19 transmission in Missouri. 

For more information on this and other free testing options in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest or call 877-435-8411

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -1°
Savannah
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 4°
Atchison
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 3°
Bitter cold temperatures out the door this morning with wind chills around 5 to 15 below zero. Temperatures will struggle to warm up again today with highs only making it into the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will be sub zero again Friday morning with temperatures warming into the 20s by the afternoon. Temperature will continue to slowly warm this weekend with highs in the 30s by Saturday and 40s by Sunday. Temperatures will be on the mild side to start next week before another cold front moves through the area mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories