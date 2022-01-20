St. Joseph Health Department hosting testing clinic Sunday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department will hold a community-wide testing event on Sunday, January 23.

The event is being sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in response to increased transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

It will be held at the Remington Nature Center parking lot at 1502 McArthur Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The is free and open to the public and no pre-registration is necessary.

DHSS and the St. Joseph Health Department encourage people to attend the upcoming testing event whether you are experiencing symptoms or not.

The health department says community testing events like this can provide helpful information to better protect yourself and your family.

It will also provide valuable information to public health officials for monitoring COVID-19 transmission in Missouri.

For more information on this and other free testing options in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest or call 877-435-8411