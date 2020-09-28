Clear
St. Joseph Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths Monday

The two residents were women, one in her 40's the other in her 70's, both had underlying health conditions.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 5:04 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2020 5:12 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported on Monday that two women passed away due to COVID-19. Health officials said both had underlying health conditions.

One of the women was in her 40’s, the other in her 70’s.

Buchanan County now has had 27 people die due to COVID-19.

The county is now also reporting an overall total of 2,509 cases, an increase of 214 since last reported. The total number of patients that are currently hospitalized has also increased to 49.

Earlier on Monday, Mosaic Life Care reported 51 current hospitalizations in St. Joseph and Maryville. The hospital is recording its highest number of patients hospitalized since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 123,276 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,074 deaths in the state.

