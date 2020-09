(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A woman in her 40s is the 11th COVID-19 related death in Buchanan County.

The St. Joseph Health Department announced the death in its latest coronavirus report on Tuesday. Health officials said the woman had underlying health conditions.

18 new confirmed cases were also reported on Tuesday.

According to the health department, as of September 1, there have been 1,427 total COVID-19 cases in Buchanan County since the pandemic began.